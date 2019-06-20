×
PUBG News: PUBG Update for PC to Introduce Armoured Vehicle BRDM-2, Explosive Gas Cans, DEAGLE and much more

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    20 Jun 2019, 11:26 IST

EXPLOSIVE GAS CANS
EXPLOSIVE GAS CANS

PUBG Update #30 is now on the test servers and soon will be available for everyone. The update includes The Armor Plated Amphibious assault BRDM-2, which is a replacement of the Armored UAZ and can be obtained from the Flare Gun.

The BRDM-2 vehicle in PUBG PC houses 4 persons and can resist damage from bullets, grenades as well as from the red zone. The only drawback lies in the inability to shoot, when on board. The vehicle can be driven on road as well as in water. The vehicle reaches 22 km/h on water and 102 km/h on the roads when boosted.

The PUBG PC update will, further, introduce features like the Ledge Grab, which lets you make way through the roofs and ledges and gives it a parkour-like look. The other amazing and most demanding addition to PUBG PC is the new DEAGLE or Deser Eagle, a semi-automatic pistol. The game will be updated with the new bug fixes and many new skins for the weapons.

One of the cool features in PUBG update #30 includes the Exploding Gas Cans. It can be undoubtedly said that the game is updated to be more practical. The gas cans which were used to refill the vehicles can now explode with a boom as the team realized that it has flammable substance in it. When the Gas Can is blown up, it deals damage in a radius around it, dealing more damage to those close by. One thing to keep in mind is that you can hurt both yourself and your teammates if you stand too close to the explosion, so be careful!

The Gas Can can be used by shooting it with bullets or throwing the throwables on it. The gas cans explode with a boom and to witness the heat, get down to the battle grounds.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also, read:

PUBG Update #30 to introduce Desert Eagle or DEAGLE in PUBG PC


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update
