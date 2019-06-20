PUBG News: PUBG Update #30 to introduce Desert Eagle or DEAGLE in PUBG PC

DESERT EAGLE

PUBG PC likes to update the game and it does bring some awesome updates. Each PUBG update comes with some awesome stuff like new vehicles, new techniques, and weapons.

Similarly, PUBG Update #30 will introduce an amphibious vehicle, BRDM-2, which is capable of doing some amazing stuff and can be obtained from the Flare Gun Drop. Well, keeping all this aside, we should talk about the new gun to be introduced in the Armory.

Seeing the high demand from the players, the high damaging semi-automatic and personalized hand canon makes its way piercing the armors and helms. The gun is called The DEAGLE or The Desert Eagle.

The semi-automatic pistol offers massive damage of 62 and two shots on the head is enough to do the job. No matter, which helmet you are wearing, it will smash your head down. The effective Fire Range being 100m gives a clear message to the enemies to maintain a safe distance or not to indulge in a close combat battle.

The gun uses 45 ACP ammo, which is abundant in every map. The gun will be available on every map, but won't be easy to get. This semi-automatic hand canon can use all attachments a pistol can use, the gun uses Holographic as well as the Red Dot to increase the accuracy to the maximum and to make sure you go for the "head". The gun houses 7 bullets but the capacity can be increased to 10.

DESERT EAGLE WITH ATTACHMENTS

The high damage makes the gun fatal but the availability and magazine size can be a major drawback. The damage per second and the muzzle velocity is the highest. The stats are here but there is just one way to see what wonders can it do.

The devs have introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCs and mobile devices.

