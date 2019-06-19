×
PUBG News: Weapon Mastery is finally coming to consoles with the New PUBG update

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    19 Jun 2019, 15:32 IST

Weapon mastery for the console is arriving soon!
Weapon mastery for the console is arriving soon!

Among the top innovative features of PUBG, Weapon Mastery is one. A couple of months ago, weapon mastery was introduced for PC players and since then the community gave positive feedback towards it. Now, after 2 months, this feature is finally arriving for the console gamers, that is PS4 and Xbox.


What is Weapon Mastery?


Weapon Mastery in PUBG
Weapon Mastery in PUBG

Weapon mastery is the progression system of the weapons that you use in the game. We all have a preference for guns inside the game. Some of us like to use M416, while some of us are experts in using shotguns like SK12. But before the arrival of weapon mastery, there was nothing to show your skills on that particular weapon. Weapon mastery will allow you to unlock perks with every weapon you choose. The official statement says,

Weapon Mastery is a brand new progression feature in PUBG with unique, free rewards. Our goals for Weapon Mastery are simple: give players an avenue for improving their weapon skills and celebrate the journey along the way.
After Weapon Mastery goes live, you’ll notice every weapon now has a series of levels that players can progress through by dealing damage and defeating opponents. It’s important to note however that both strategy and precision also have an influence on how quickly you level up your weapons. Weapon Mastery aims to encourage healthy play in PUBG where both weapon skill and the effort to be the last man standing are rewarded in tandem. Shoot enemies, stay alive, get cool stuff.

Weapon mastery will also allow players to get some cool rewards as they progress. PUBG team has confirmed that the rewards for weapon mastery will be free to earn. It will never be purchasable.

Charms as rewards
Charms as rewards

The console gamers will be able to access it after the PUBG update that will arrive on June 27. So, get ready for this amazing update. And do let us know your opinion in the comments below!

The devs of PUBG have announced the release of PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCs and mobile devices.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update
