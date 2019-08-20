PUBG News: sc0utOP & Owais have Left Team SouL ahead of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Utsav
19 // 20 Aug 2019, 12:47 IST

Team SouL

A couple of weeks back, just after the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2019 concluded, MortaL announced that he would take a break from PUBG Mobile competitive scene and focus on YouTube and streaming.

As a result, Team SouL were looking out for a replacement who could come in and take MortaL's role in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. And they did get one in sc0utOP, a like-to-like replacement. After mutually agreeing with his ex-team TeamIND and players in Team SouL, sc0utOP took the decision and joined Team SouL. It seemed to be an exhilarating lineup ahead of PMIT 2019.

But, all has fallen apart in Team SouL. During a YouTube stream, SouL Ronak and SouL Viper confirmed that Owais and sc0utOP have left Team SouL. The reason is still unknown as both Viper and Ronak have said that Owais himelf will give the reason to the fans about his exit from Team SouL. Here is the video where SouL Ronak briefly spoke about the situation:

SouL Ronak also mentioned that Team SouL's lineup is still not confirmed. SouL Ronak and SouL Viper are going to be the part of the team, with other two members to be decided in the near future.

Coming back to sc0utOP and Owais, there lineup for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is not confirmed yet. During one of his streams, sc0utOP mentioned that once they register for the tournament, they will reveal the lineup and not before that.

Also, to mention, the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 registration are on with 22nd August being the last day. So we should here from the teams about their lineups within a couple of days or so.

As for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, the last date for registering is August 25, 2019. So with so much going on in the PUBG Mobile India community, every fan now wants to see a team who can dominate in the international circuit. These are some of the best players in the Indian PUBG Mobile circuit and fans, obviously, want to see them perform at the grandest of stages.

