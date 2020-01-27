PUBG News: Tactical map marker coming to PUBG Mobile in upcoming 0.17.0 update

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News

27 Jan 2020, 00:57 IST SHARE

Tactical map marker

To make PUBG Mobile even better, the developers are now pushing out new updates frequently, which bring several number of additions in the game. After the massive success of Season 11 Royale Update, players are now eagerly waiting for the next PUBG Mobile version 0.17.0 update. To satiate the eagerness of the players, the official beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 has already been released.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass latest reward leaks and expected release date

According to a recent report, the Tactical map marker feature is set to arrive in the future 0.17.0 update. The tactical map marker is a new addition to the PUBG Mobile, through which players can take quick actions to communicate with their team members on the map. The list involves Enemies Ahead, Danger, Loot Drop, Regroup, and several other new calls in the game.

Tactical Map Marker

Earlier, only chat section was available to use all these features, but in the upcoming update, players can access all these functions quickly. To use this feature, players are required to enable it by navigating to the game settings. After toggling, the chat section will disappear from the user interface, and players can access the Tactical map marker by hitting the message icon. A round dial will appear on the screen, which will emphasize all the tags.

The feature is ready to be uses in the current beta version of PUBG Mobile. The tactical map marker was first prefaced in Player's Unknown Battlegrounds in the update #29 and here's an official gameplay video of it:

Stay in touch with Sportskeeda for latest PUBG Mobile and other Video Games news