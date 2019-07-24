×
PUBG News: Team Soul's Visa Finally Gets Approved for PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin

Mayank Vora
ANALYST
News
159   //    24 Jul 2019, 16:20 IST


Team Soul (Image courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/p/B0S7jpIpOS6/?igshid=pkejmzfc9lvj)
Team Soul (Image courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/p/B0S7jpIpOS6/?igshid=pkejmzfc9lvj)

Tem Soul won the PUBG Mobile Clup Open 2019 Indian Regional Finals to book their spot in the PMCO 2019 Spring Split Global Finals at Germany. In their preparation for Berlin, Team Soul applied for their visa along with TeamIND and Indian Tigers but only to get rejected.

Since TeamIND and Indian Tigers were playing the PMCO 2019 Prelims on 20th and 21st July, they hardly had a chance to re-apply and had to play from India. Team Soul, on the other hand, re-applied for the second time and this time too, was rejected.


But as people say, Try and Try Till You Succeed, Team Soul re-applied for the third time. This time, they succeeded in getting the visas approved and the team will be now flying to Berlin to play in the PMCO 2019 Global Finals on the 26th, 27th and 28th July 2019.

Soul Mortal took instagram account to inform all of his fans about the update.


Soul Mortal's Instagram Story
Soul Mortal's Instagram Story

Soul Mortal's teammate, Soul Ronak also put up a story on Instagram to notify his fans about the news and thanking them for their constant support and prayers.


Soul Ronak's Instagram Story
Soul Ronak's Instagram Story

It is the biggest news for all PUBG mobile fans in India. Ever since the regional finals, Team Soul's fans have been eagerly waiting to see the team in action at the world stage. Last weekend, TeamIND and Indian Tigers made all of India proud with a spectacular performance given the circumstances.

Indian Tigers even managed to script a victory in the last match of the Prelims and missed a chance to play in the PMCO 2019 Global Finals by a whisker. TeamIND's scOut also made the country proud as he was among the top 10 players in the Prelims round. He recorded 19 kills and was placed at 7th.

As a PUBG mobile player who have been following Soul Mortal for sometime now, it is a big big news for the entire Indian PUBG Mobile community and Team Soul's fans.

Guys show your support for our very own Team Soul on Twitter using the #GoTeamSoul. Lets make some noise.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also, read

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Berlin Day 1 Schedule Announced; List of 16 Qualified Teams & Prize Pool Revealed


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
