PUBG News: Team X, TeamIND, Team SouL and top teams Around the World to Play PUBG Mobile International Scrims

Game Room, one of India's leading scrims organizer, has unveiled a global scrimmage which will feature the top PUBG Mobile squads from around the world. This includes the finalists of the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship as well as some teams from the regional finals. The competition will be a very good exposure for the teams as they play against top teams from other regions of the globe.

The scrim will be live streamed and it will be the first time that we will be seeing some of these top teams competing since the PMCO Global Finals in Berlin, Germany. Three games will be played for the scrim on August 23rd from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM (IST).

The teams participating in the competition include:

RIP Official Evos Esports Team IND MDY Team Soul Box Gaming ONIC Esports YQL Bigetron Esports FFQ Gaming Hawk Aquila Scarz Black GC Busan Nova Esports Aura Esports All Rejection Gaming TTT Divinity Gaming TOP Crazy Dog Nova Monsters

Three games will be played during the scrim.

Schedule of PUBG Mobile International Scrims

First match: Erangel Second match: Miramar Third match: Erangel

The first and third one will be in Erangel while the second will be played in the deserts of Miramar. All matches will be played in third-person perspective (TPP). It is to be noted that the games will be played in the Asia server so some of the teams will be at a ping disadvantage. However, as Indian Tigers proved in the PMCO prelims, you can still perform with the higher ping.

What makes the scrim extremely exciting for Indian fans is the inclusion of Team SouL, TeamIND as well as Team X. This will be the first time Team X will be competing against such big teams and Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh and his squad will definitely be trying to prove themselves.

Also, adding to the excitement is the participation of Team SouL. What roster the reigning PUBG Mobile India champions will field today after the departure of Owais and Ronak will be interesting to see.

For squads like Nova Esports, Scarz Black, Bigetron Esprots, and Evos Esports, this will be a chance for these teams to showcase why they are a force to be reckoned with-- especially after some roster changes and a not so good run at the PMCO Finals in Germany.

All games will be live streamed on the Game Room YouTube channel here so anyone from around the world can catch the action.

Game Room is an Indian scrim organizer which organizers competitions across multiple games. They strive to improve and enhance esports in India and want to provide a platform where all famous and unknown players can showcase their talent.

