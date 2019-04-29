×
PUBG News: TEAMIND leads PMCO 2019 Indian Group stage after 8 matches; Team Soul placed at 5th with 113 points - PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

Anjan Mazumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
32   //    29 Apr 2019, 13:56 IST

PMCO 2019
PMCO 2019

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 is up and running with the Indian stage. Till now, all the 32 teams have played 8 matches each and TEAMIND are leading the Indian stage with 193 points.

TEAMIND comsists of Tanmay Singh a.k.a TEAMINDSC0UTOP, Samir Choubey a.k.a TEAMINDKRATOS, Kaustubh Walia a.k.a TEAMINDTRANCE and Daljit Singh a.k.a TEAMINDALJITSK. They are followed by Coming Soon who are 25 points behind the leaders.

India's most loved and known team, "TEAM SOUL" is currently at the fifth position on the points table with 113 points.

TEAM SOUL with all its worthy teammates which includes the Phenomenal Naman Mathur A.K.A. SOULMORTAL, Yash Soni ( SOULVIPER), Harpreet Singh (SOULRONAK) and Mohammed Owais Lakhani (SOULOWAIS). This team is worthy of winning and has proven its worth in the previous tournament. From performing clutches in the toughest situations to acquiring some breathtaking skills, Team Soul presents an entertaining game.

GOD'S REIGN, the runners-up of the PUBG Mobile India Series, are currently placed 7th in the standings accumulating 111 points after 8 matches.

As the matches come closer, we expect both Team Soul and GOD'S REIGN to up their game and make it among the top 24 teams who will progress to the next round. We can also expect to see a number of unknown players showing off extra-ordinary gameplay to grab a spot in the next round.

Just a brief, PUBG Mobile launched PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, which is divided into Spring Split and Fall Split, each with separate pool totaling $2.5 million USD. VIVO, the renowned smartphone brand is the official title sponsor of the PMCO 2019. The finals of the Spring Split will take place in Germany, this July. The final may feature new squads and also new talents. 

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

