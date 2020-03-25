PUBG News: Teams qualified for PMCO Europe semi-finals announced

The top 24 teams from the group stage will now compete in Europe Semi-Finals.

Watch the live stream at official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

List of 24 Teams

The Europe Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is over now and the Top 24 teams from PMCO Europe Group Stage have been announced. A total of 32 teams battled it out for six days in this online event, and the top 24 teams will now be proceeding to the PMCO Europe Semi-Finals 2020 event.

Also Read: Complete format of PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020 and PMWL 2020 explained

We are back with the next stage of the competion #PMCO2020 Semi-Finals of Europe, Turkey and Saudi Arabia! Here are your Top 24 teams grouped that will be fighting for their Top 16 spots to the Finals. Live from March 24th to 27th: https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0 pic.twitter.com/fjfRWU4bOu — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 24, 2020

On the last day of the PMCO Group Stage, Next topped the leader board with three chicken dinner and 185 points. Cream Esports and Terror Esports followed them with 183 and 172 points.

Here's the complete list of qualified European teams who have qualified for PMCO Europe Semi-Finals 2020.

List of 24 Teams Qualified for the PMCO Europe Semi-Finals 2020

Group A

#1 Next

#2 Hate Gaming

#3 The Real Deal

Advertisement

#4 Top Killers

#5 AK47 Romania

#6 Team Warlords

#7 Throne

#8 GSMC Esports

Group B

#9 Cream Esports

#10 Magic

#11 Ovne Sport

#12 Rexpect

#13 Elevate

#14 Lakonostra

#15 Wavietnamese

#16 Pedjadboy

Group C

#17 Terror Esports

#18 Red Reserve

#19 UDRKillers

#20 Team Dope

#21 GOSKILLA

#22 MVP Gaming

#23 Accelrate Esports

#24 Team Legend

The broadcast of the the next stage will begin soon. The top 16 teams from the semi-finals will go on to compete in the final stage and the fans can catch the live broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.