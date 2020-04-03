PUBG News: Tencent announces PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update release period

The beta update for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 will be pushed out in the 2nd week of April

The players will be also given skins and sets to hop into Beta server.

PUBG Mobile

Most recently, Tencent Games opened registrations to become an early beta tester for PUBG Mobile updates. In the beta testing, the developers would choose only a few players to test the upcoming update and then gather the feedback regarding bugs and glitches happening because of the newly injected content.

After the release of the 0.17.5 update, the players are now excited to see the PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 version. To cool down their level of eagerness, the official staff team has announced the complete details of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update.

Related: How to register for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta update?

In the official announcement post, PUBG Mobile claimed that the beta update for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta version will be released in the second week of April, in which only selected users can download and install the APK file of the update. However, the precise release date is yet to be announced.

After a month of testing, the developers will prepare themselves to roll out the latest update onto the global servers. PUBG Mobile stated,

Attention, the 0.18.0 beta version will be coming around next week, and this time we do provide limited skins and sets on the beta server for you guys who are dedicated to participating.

As mentioned, the early testers will also be provided weapon skins and outfit sets. However, those gift items will be limited to beta server only.