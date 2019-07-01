×
PUBG News: Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. announce PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 

Mayank Vora
ANALYST
News
14   //    01 Jul 2019, 15:14 IST

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019


With an attempt to discover India’s PUBG MOBILE talent from all parts of India, the PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is all set to kick off on July 1st, 2019. A four-month long affair, this tournament is the biggest esports endeavor attempted in the country. A perfect combination of both online events with regional finals in four parts of India, the India Tour 2019 is the country’s first multi-tiered tournament with which the regional finals being held in Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag and will culminate into the grand finale in Kolkata in the month of October 2019.  

 

OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour 2019 is open to all Indian residents who possess a PUBG MOBILE account above Tier Platinum 5 or level 20. Region-agnostic, users from all over the country can select any one of the four cities while registering for the tournament. There are no restrictions to the number of players registering in a group, however the number of registrations by a participant is limited to one. Finally, squad members of a team registering are not restricted by geographical region and can hail from any city in India. 

Exclusive to the squad-only format, the matches will be played across all four maps spread over the various rounds. Leveling the playing field, the rounds will be a mix of both First-Person and Third-Person perspective modes, accommodating a comprehensive experience for the players from all calibers.

Road to Grand Finals

Basis the points secured by registered squads during the In-Game Qualifier phase, the top 500 teams from each group will be selected for the ‘Online Playoffs’. The pool will be further filtered to 20 of the best teams across groups, who will compete at the group finals. Top 4 teams from each group will receive direct promotions to the grand finale of the India Tour.

Furthermore, top 64 teams (16 teams from each group final) eliminated during the online playoffs will receive another opportunity to prove their might via the newly introduced wild card rounds, out of which 4 squads will make it to the grand finale.

