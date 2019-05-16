PUBG News: Tencent Games introduce PUBG Mobile gameplay management to promote healthy gaming

Nishtha Kanal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 22 // 16 May 2019, 18:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The gameplay management system aims to help players regulate their usage of the game

What’s the story?

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground Mobile (PUBG) has faced quite a bit of flak the world over for being an addictive game. Now, the game is getting a gameplay management system that will help users understand how much time they’ve been spending on the app, and will also encourage them to take frequent breaks.

In case you didn’t know…

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale shooters available the world across, and that has come with some amount of negative attention as well. Given the gameplay style of playing against actual players, and teaming up with your mates, a lot of concerned authorities had been reporting issues around the game.

Throughout this year, there have been instances in India alone where addiction to the game has manifested in dangerous ways. While in January a Jammu boy was admitted to the hospital after playing PUBG Mobile for 10 consecutive days, two men in their 20s were run over by a train in Maharashtra while playing the game on railway tracks.

Eventually, the game was banned in several places in Gujarat. The ban was subsequently lifted, but it’s clear that Tencent has taken cognizance of the issues and are trying to curb the health issues that arise from the game.

The heart of the matter

The gameplay management system, that’s being rolled out currently, will be activated when they player is logging in for the first time. It will also require one to enter their age. Users under the age of 18 will also have to accept a gaming advisory before they can begin.

The system will be sending out pop up notifications to alert users to how long they’ve been playing PUBG Mobile. It will also suggest that the user stop playing, or at the very least, take a break before continuing playing the game.

Tencent executive Vincent Wang said to Gamespot that the game wants to allow players to make “informed choices” when deciding how much to play.

Today’s announcement is a proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy PUBG mobile in a sustainable manner.

Interestingly, an advisory of this sort was released as an in-game health warning in March. However, the company apologised for the ‘inconvenience’ and had said that it was an issue that they were aiming to resolve soon. It looks like a change in the style of advisory was needed for Tencent and PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

What’s next?

PUBG Mobile seems to have taken an active interest in toeing lines across the board when it comes to drastic effects of heavy gaming on health. This advisory could well be the beginning of better health measures from PUBG Mobile’s stables.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also read: 5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game right now