PUBG news: Top 5 Players of PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 Revealed

PMCO Fall Split 2019

Day 2 of the biggest PUBG Mobile Esports tournament PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals is finally over. All the teams played very well and showed fantastic game play in every match. A total of 6 games were played throughout Day 2, and every game was very intense and breathtaking.

God from Zero Degree secured the most number of kills and was the star of PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2019 Regional Finals Day 1. He had a whopping 25 kills to his name. Jonathan caused the most damage from Entity Gaming. Regaltos from Team Soul pocketed six headshots with noteworthy sniping. Here's a list of five top-performing players of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Regional Finals Day 2 with the highest number of kills.

Top 5 Players of PMCO Fall Split Playins Day 2

Source: PMCO Fall 2019 Official Website

#5 Neyooo (Entity Gaming)

Total Kills: 19

Damage: 2342

Headshot: 3

#4 SMXKIEFTW (Team INS)

Total Kills: 19

Damage: 2958

Headshot: 4

#3 Clutch God (Team Soul)

Total Kills: 20

Total Damage: 3724

Total Headshots: 3

#2 Aman (Entity Gaming)

Total Kills: 24

Total Damage: 1250

Total Headshot: 1

#1 God (Zero Degree)

Total Kills: 25

Total Damage: 2646

Total Headshots: 2

Team Soul made a huge jump in the points table and finished at the second spot. Entity Gaming continued to be in first place after Day 2. The teams will now be gearing up for Day 3 to improve their rankings and to make a place in Top 5 to qualify for the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals which will be played in Malaysia.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split South Asia Finals 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News, and other Esports News.