PUBG News: Team Soul on #2 after PMCO 2019 South Asia Finals Day 2; Here's Full Results and Standings

PMCO 2019 South Asia Overall Standings

The second day of PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals is also over. After a hit showdown at the Semi-Finals, the Top 16 teams that qualified for the Regional Finals are now battling for the ticket to the Global Finals that will be held in Malaysia.

A total of six games were played on Day 2, and there were a lot of ups and downs in the points table. After Day 2, Entity Gaming continues to lead the points table with 2 chicken dinners and 170 points. Team Soul made a huge jump in the leader board. They finished at 2nd spot with 147 points.

So, without any further ado, let's check out full standings of PMCO 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2.

PMCO 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Full Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins:

#1 Entity Gaming- 170 points

#2 Team Soul- 147 points

#3 Team Synerge- 144 points

#4 Team INS- 126 points

#5 Team IND- 125 points

#6 Zero Degree- 122 points

#7 Elementrix- 118 points

#8 Team Fnatic- 116 points

#9 RIP Official- 114 points

#10 ETG Brawlers- 101 points

#11 Team Godlike- 80 points

#12 Team Mayhem- 75 points

#13 Nepali Ho Ni- 75 points

#14 ORB Official- 71 points

#15 Team MegaStars- 67 points

#16 TRUSTDPROCESS- 66 points

The Regional Finals will go on for three days, and the top two teams will get a direct entry in the Global Finals, and the next three teams will play the prelims. PUBG Fans can catch the live action at PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News, and other Esports News.

