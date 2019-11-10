PUBG News: SouL and Entity Gaming qualify for PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals; SynerGE, INS and IND qualify for Prelims

Overall Standings of PMCO 2019 South Asia Finals

The South Asia Regional Finals of PMCO Fall Split 2019 has come to an end and two Indian teams have earned their spot at the Global Finals to represent the South Asian region. This year's PMCO Global Finals will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between 29th November and 1st December.

Six edge-of-the-seat matches were played at PMCO Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals Day 3. Entity Gaming topped the charts garnering a whopping score of 220 and 3 chicken dinners. They were followed by Team SouL on the second spot with 210 points.

Teams Soul and Entity Gaming have thus emerged as the representatives of South Asia to compete at the Global Finals. The three teams that were placed right below them including INS, IND and SynerGE will be playing the Prelims at a global level to fight for a spot in the Finals.

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Finals:

#1 Entity Gaming- 220 points

#2 Team Soul- 210 points

#3 Team SynerGE- 206 points

#4 Team INS- 198 points

#5 Team IND- 195 points

#6 Zero Degree- 188 points

#7 ETG Brawlers- 184 points

#8 RIP Official- 163 points

#9 Team Fnatic- 148 points

#10 Elementrix- 145 points

#11 Team Godlike- 137 points

#12 Team Megastars- 126 points

#13 Team Mayhem- 126 points

#14 ORB Official- 121 points

#15 Nepali Ho Ni- 105 points

#16 TrustDProcess- 85 points

