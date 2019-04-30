PUBG News: USA's MISFITS GAMING leads the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 North American Stage after 8 Matches; PMCO 2019 NA Standings after Day 3

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

World's best PUBG Mobile teams have started their journey towards glory and this is our time to take a look at the North American Group Stage.

PUBG Mobile Club Open is here, the tournament started on Friday, April 26th. More than 300 teams signed up for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 and now they will battle against each other for the $2.5 Million US Dollar. The top 24 teams will advance to the semifinal and carry on their journey towards the massive prize pool. The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 regions are China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Middle East, North America, South America, South East Asia and the Wildcard for teams that not included in any of the regions listed.

MISFITS GAMING is currently leading the North American group with a whopping 190 points. AESOR, UNEEVEN, PERKISAS, PYRRHA, and ZENOTH are the misfits you don't want to mess with.

The 2nd place is currently captured by team TEMPO STORM from Group C with a total point of 165. It seems TEMPO STORM lacking in place points but they are ahead of Misfits Gaming in Kill Points so the table might turn around anytime.

REVENANTS1 is holding the 3rd spot with 155 points. Another team from Group C with massive Kill Points. In fact Revenants are ahead of any other teams when it comes to Kill Points.

Another Group C team SHOOT TO WIN is at number 4 with 150 points. They are only 5 points behind REVENANTS1. Even though they are 20 points behind Revenants in Kill Point, they managed to stay ahead in Place Points which is making them another close competitor.

The Point difference between the 2nd, 3rd and 4th team is really low and it can change anytime.

To view the complete standings of North America region, click here.

WILDCARD GAMING is holding the 5th position with 116 points. Another team from Group A in top 5. Even though they are behind by quiet a few points, the game can change anytime.

North American group stage currently have their top 5 teams from Group A and Group C only. While other groups are doing well, it seems Group A and C have the dominance over the North American stage right now.

