PUBG News: What are the Rewards of Having PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription?

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
5   //    14 Jun 2019, 11:33 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

In the previous PUBG update, developers bring a new system for hard rank pushers. This new feature is known as Tier Protection. It will protect your rank to get it from being decrease if you die early in the match. Sportskeeda has a dedicated article on the Tier Protection System. If you want to read the complete guide, refer to the article below.

What is Tier Protection in PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update?

But in this 0.13.0 update, PUBG Mobile has also introduced Prime and Prime Plus Subscription for players. By this new thing, one can collect UC Cash, Crates, etc. daily for free.

By hearing the word subscription, You might think that it will be some kind of promotion of other Games or Film, etc. But it is completely negative. In this article, I am going to clear all the doubts regarding the Prime and Prime Plus Subscription.

What is Prime and Prime Plus Subscription?

Let's start with the introduction of this new system. Prime and Prime Plus Subscription are the two different packs that will give you rewards, outfits, crates and daily UC Cash for free. But the perks given in Prime subscription is less than as compared to Prime Plus Subscription. Obviously, the name describes the quality itself. The word "Plus" is associated with extra rewards and perks.

How much Prime and Prime Plus Subscription costs?

  • Prime Subscription: The Prime subscription costs ₹85/Per Month. Your subscription will expire after 30 days from the date of purchase.
  • Prime Plus Subscription: The normal price of this subscription pack is ₹850/Per Month. But Exclusively for this month, it is available for only ₹350. The price of this pack is higher than the simple one. As this pack will give you more rewards and benefits throughout the month.

What rewards and benefits will you get after the Subscription?

Prime Subscription

  1. You can collect 5 UC Cash Daily (for a total of 150 UC Cash)
  2. Time Limited Items (Available with BP)

Prime Plus Subscription:

  1. Collect 20 UC Cash Daily (for a total of 600UC Cash)
  2. Time Limited and Permanent Items (Available with BP)
  3. Earn 10RP points per day.
  4. Get a different discounted item daily
  5. Free Classic Crate Everyday 50% off.
  6. Get 300 UC Cash instantly after subscription.
  7. 1X Classic Crate, 1X Legendary Crate, 1X Name Change card, 1X Custom Room Card
According to my opinion, this new subscription system is great for those users who play PUBG Mobile every day and are fond of skins and outfits. If you have any other doubts regarding Prime and Prime Plus Subscription tell me in the comment section.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
