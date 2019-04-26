PUBG Mobile Gift: How to get the Pink Rose Set in PUBG Mobile for free?

Spring Draw in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile update v0.12.0 is live and lots of surprises are packed with it. A few days ago, we discovered how you can get a premium crate coupon for free, and now we found a way to get the Pink Rose Set in PUBG Mobile for free! What you need to do is, just follow the simple steps in this article.

Step 1: First go to the events tab and see if you have collected the 50UC voucher or not. For login in the game (after the update of course), you should be able to collect to 50 UC voucher.

50 UC voucher in PUBG Mobile

So, if you have not collected it yet then first collect it. After collecting, it will directly go to your inventory.

The free 50 UC voucher in PUBG Mobile

Step 2: Open the Spring Draw tab, which is denoted by the pink shaded car, at the top right corner of your screen. There you can see 2 options, Cherry Blossom Dacia and Pink Rose Set. Click on the Pink Rose Set. Then just click on the purchase option. Now, you should be able to see the options of 30 UC voucher and 50 UC voucher (Refer to the photos if you have any confusion). Select the 50 UC voucher and click on the purchase! You are all done! Is not it very simple?

Grab the Pink Rose Set !

If you have not done it yet, please be quick as the event will be ending in a couple of days. And do not forget to let us know, what did you get out of the Spring draw!

