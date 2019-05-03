×
PUBG News: Where to watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Week 2

Anuj Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
5   //    03 May 2019, 18:41 IST

Image courtesy: Sportskeeda website
Image courtesy: Sportskeeda website

The week 1 of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 saw teams battling their way to qualify for the Regional Semi-Finals. The matches will be casted and streamed on multiple websites for viewers ease.

The games will be streamed live in India in two different languages namely English and Hindi

The links to the English and Hindi streams are as follows:

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmeeY9kzNswUpbYyJntb3Aw

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/PUBGMOBILE.IN.OFFICIAL

Omlet

https://omlet.gg/game/com.tencent.ig

Apart from this the matches will also be streamed in English exclusively on Twitch

Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/pubgmobile

A very talented group of casters will present the show and pass their comments. The English speaking casters include BanKs and Esquire, where as casters who will present the matches in India are Xavier "zoot" Dhorne, Tobias "TheNameIsToby" Wiinblad, John Allen and Joshua Dowse.

The streams will start as per the following schedule

The matches will be played between team of different groups. Matches of Week 2 start from 3 to 5 May 2019 and will be played between Group B Vs Group D, Group A Vs Group D And Group B Vs Group C. Matches will be played each day on maps Sanhok at 8:00pm, Vikendi at 8:40pm, Erangel at 9:20pm and Erangel again at 10:00pm IST.

We have seen some great matches in Week 1 of the tournament. Team IND, Coming Soon, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Skul and Team Soul have been top of the points chart. Team Soul who are in Group C are facing really stiff competition as Team IND, Coming Soon and Skul are from the same group and are having decent points so far. However, it is still unpredictable who will qualify for the Semi-Finals. A lot is expected from famous Team Soul and their star player Mortal. Soul currently have 113 points with 81 place points and 32 kill points. They stand on the fifth position of the total points tally.

For the latest PUBG News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also read:

PUBG News: 16 Players Punished for Playing on Illegal devices at PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: All you need to know about the upcoming crew challenge



Tags:
PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
