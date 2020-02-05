PUBG PC: Karakin map is now available in the random pool; here are the official patch notes

PUBG PC was under maintenance for approximately four hours to implement bug fixes in the game. The maintenance break is now over, and multiple improvements are made to provide a smoother experience to the players.

The bug fixes that are implemented in the game are:

Medieval Helmet skin not visible when worn by female characters

Players able to prone in shallow water

Visual issue with certain pants skins

Inconsistent icon sizes in the lobby

PC Players: Live server maintenance is now complete. Multiple bug fixes have been implemented.



Matchmaking in the NA region has returned to all random mode to facilitate healthy matchmaking times. Karakin has been added to the random pool.https://t.co/0OpQFjtXGH — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 5, 2020

Moreover, the patch update also carries several modifications to the game.

Regarding this, the matchmaking system has got some alterations. The NA region has returned to all random mode to facilitate healthy match-making times.

Furthermore, Karakin is now added to the random selection of the map, which means players can also enter it by quick join selection.

Apart from this, Chocotaco, the famous Twitch streamer, explained the matchmaking situation by replying to the official PUBG PC Tweet:

Everyone seems to be mad, but I'm all for this. Queues during non peak hours were terrible with the split queue. I feel like a lot of people are making too big of a deal out of this. I personally don't get hating certain maps so much in the first place

Besides this, global servers are live now, and players can update the game to the latest version through the Steam application.

