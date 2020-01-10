PUBG PC Lite: Steps to register for Vikendi pre-registration event and win rewards

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Vikendi in PUBG PC Lite

The PUGB Corporation is hosting a registration event in the PUBG PC Lite to celebrate the most-awaited update of Vikendi. The registered players, up to January 15, will get some cool stuff like Crimson Honor- M16A4, Dragon Hoodie set, and Plum Flower Sukajan set.

The Corporation, on their official site of PUBG PC Lite, posted:

Hello Players. To celebrate the long-awaited Vikendi update on PUBG LITE, we’re having a pre-registration event. Join now and get new items you can use in Vikendi.

Following this, the team announced the event closing and distribution dates. As per the officials, 15 January is the closing date of the event registration. The important dates to be considered are:

~ Event period : December 19, 2019 – January 15, 2020 (UTC 06:00)

~ Distribution Date: UTC January 17 – January 19, 2020

How to Participate?

Rewards of Event Registration

Step 1: Click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button between December 19, 2019 – January 15, 2020 (UTC 06:00) on the official website - https://lite.pubg.com/vikendi-update/

Users with an existing account can log in and click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button.

New users have to create an account and click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button.

After creating an account, create a character in-game to receive the event reward.

Advertisement

Step 2: Participation Complete!

Rewards: Crimson Honor – M16A4 + Dragon Hoodie set + Plum Flower Sukajan set