PUBG Mobile Redeem codes 2020: How to use them?

PUBG Mobile redeem codes can be used on the official redeem website of PUBG Mobile.

Redeem codes are special codes released by PUBG Mobile that offer items like free skins, outfits, and more for free.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes 2020

With the new season of PUBG Mobile, a lot of new redeem codes have also been released by the developers. For those who are new to the game, redeem codes are the codes that can be used to claim gift items like skins, outfits, and characters for free.

Tencent Games unveiled a bunch of redeem codes for PUBG Mobile in the first week of June. Many of these codes are still working and can be redeemed. You can find the updated list of PUBG Mobile redeem codes here.

In order to redeem these unique codes, everyone has to follow a specific process. In this article, we've explained the detailed process to redeem PUBG Mobile codes.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes 2020?

Free skins in PUBG Mobile

Here are the steps that need to be followed while using PUBG Mobile redeem codes in 2020:

#1 Visit PUBG Mobile redeem center in your phone

#2 Enter your character ID in the first field. The character ID can be found in the Profile section of the game.

#3 Enter the redeem code that you want to use.

#4 Fill the verification code being shown on the screen and hit the submit button.

#5 Verify all the details and click on the confirm button.

After following the aforementioned guidelines, you can redeem various PUBG Mobile items without any issue.

If the website is showing an 'Invalid code' error, then recheck the code or use another one. It's important to note that a single code can be redeemed only once in an account. Redeeming it multiple times will reflect an error during the process.

In the updated list, players can obtain AKM Glacier skin, Golden pan skin, Legendary outfits and much more for free.