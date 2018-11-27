PUBG's new Snow Map release date & everything you need to know about "Vikendi"

Vikendi

PlayerUnknown's Battleground latest map addition which was announced at E3 2018 was slated to release this winter.

Before the release players were able to get an over view of the map, all thanks to reddit user allthenewsisgoodnews who also is a PlayerUnknown's Battleground data miner.

The previous month a video was leaked by allthenewsisgoodnews which demonstrated the entire snow map,including some interesting areas and possible hotspot drop locations.

The 4th Map In PlayerUnknown's Battleground, also known as the snow map by players all around the world, is officially called Vikendi(Dihor Otok). The video demonstrates some famous location of Vikendi aka "The Snow Map".

Cosmodrome is the first location which was demonstrated in the video. It is a space centre with a rocket in the middle.

is the first location which was demonstrated in the video. It is a space centre with a rocket in the middle. Frozen River- As the name suggest, it is just a Frozen River but the interesting part is that there were no buildings around it. Also, because it was showcased in the video, does that imply that it might be a possible drop location? If it is indeed a possible drop location then get ready for another Boot camp type bloodbath, where you don't have any place to hide.

As the name suggest, it is just a Frozen River but the interesting part is that there were no buildings around it. Also, because it was showcased in the video, does that imply that it might be a possible drop location? If it is indeed a possible drop location then get ready for another Boot camp type bloodbath, where you don't have any place to hide. Castle- Seeing those cellars, underground locations, those high structures, you can already say that Castle will be a possible hotspot location for players to drop.

Seeing those cellars, underground locations, those high structures, you can already say that Castle will be a possible hotspot location for players to drop. Cement Factory- To be honest, the cement factory location didn't interest me but it gave me similar vibes to Mylta Power which is a part of PUBG's Erangel map.

To be honest, the cement factory location didn't interest me but it gave me similar vibes to Mylta Power which is a part of PUBG's Erangel map. Frozen Lake-Personally, I think Frozen lake is the best area in the entire map.It will be a possible hotspot location with some decent loot. The area is surrounded by snow and has a frozen lake and plenty of structures to find loot, camp and kill.The sheer beauty of the location makes it my favourite location in the entire map.

The devs have still not mentioned any official release date for the snow map. According to last reveal i.e winter 2018 it should arrive any time. My guess is that it should be made available as a beta around the last week of December followed by an official release after one to two. I will let you all know if any new news arrives.

