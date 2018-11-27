×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PUBG's new Snow Map release date & everything you need to know about "Vikendi"

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
196   //    27 Nov 2018, 13:57 IST

Vikendi
Vikendi

PlayerUnknown's Battleground latest map addition which was announced at E3 2018 was slated to release this winter.

Before the release players were able to get an over view of the map, all thanks to reddit user allthenewsisgoodnews who also is a PlayerUnknown's Battleground data miner.

The previous month a video was leaked by allthenewsisgoodnews which demonstrated the entire snow map,including some interesting areas and possible hotspot drop locations.


Also Read: PUBG News: Everything you need to know about PUBG's new Concept Map Venezia


The 4th Map In PlayerUnknown's Battleground, also known as the snow map by players all around the world, is officially called Vikendi(Dihor Otok). The video demonstrates some famous location of Vikendi aka "The Snow Map".

  • Cosmodrome is the first location which was demonstrated in the video. It is a space centre with a rocket in the middle.
  • Frozen River- As the name suggest, it is just a Frozen River but the interesting part is that there were no buildings around it. Also, because it was showcased in the video, does that imply that it might be a possible drop location? If it is indeed a possible drop location then get ready for another Boot camp type bloodbath, where you don't have any place to hide.
  • Castle- Seeing those cellars, underground locations, those high structures, you can already say that Castle will be a possible hotspot location for players to drop.
  • Cement Factory- To be honest, the cement factory location didn't interest me but it gave me similar vibes to Mylta Power which is a part of PUBG's Erangel map.
  • Frozen Lake-Personally, I think Frozen lake is the best area in the entire map.It will be a possible hotspot location with some decent loot. The area is surrounded by snow and has a frozen lake and plenty of structures to find loot, camp and kill.The sheer beauty of the location makes it my favourite location in the entire map.

The devs have still not mentioned any official release date for the snow map. According to last reveal i.e winter 2018 it should arrive any time. My guess is that it should be made available as a beta around the last week of December followed by an official release after one to two. I will let you all know if any new news arrives.

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Maps PUBG Update
Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG News: Everything you need to know about PUBG's new...
RELATED STORY
PUBG NEWS: All you need to know about the Suicide Squad...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile, PUBG PC & PUBG PS4 Might Get A...
RELATED STORY
Everything You Need To know about PUBG Mobile Star...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile New Update Includes Snow Map? New Weapon,...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Map: Why Erangel Never Fails To Surprise You?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Everything you Need to know About PUBG...
RELATED STORY
Gaming News: Everything you need to know about...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know...
RELATED STORY
PES 2019: Release Date and Everything You Need to Know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us