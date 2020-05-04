PUBG Sanhok Map Guide: Where to land, best loot spots on Sanhok and more

Sanhok in PUBG Mobile

Sanhok is a small-sized map in PUBG Mobile, and it houses a significantly greater amount of loot than Erangel and Vikendi. This little island, covered with trees and bushes, contains Level 3 gears, Health Kits, and exclusive weapons.

In any battle royale game like PUBG Mobile, it is necessary to have some decent loot, and the right amount of loot can be found in buildings, containers, and warehouses. But before acquiring the right loot one needs to understand the precise locations in the map to jump on to find them.

Sanhok Map: Where to land and best loot spots

If you are looking for hot drops, then Paradise Resort, Bootcamp (famous for massive loot), Camp Bravo, Pai Nan, Docks, and Cave (the most underrated location) would be the best places. These locations are full of loot and are also considered safer points for survival. let's look at these locations in Sanhok in detail.

~Location 1: Camp Alpha

Camp Alpha in Sanhok

These camps are massive hotspots for initial close combats. Camp Alpha is known for its military fields that contain an enormous amount of loot. Additionally, this place is a home for many campers in the game. (Low Risk)

~Location 2: Bootcamp

Bootcamp PUBG Mobile

Bootcamp is the favorite location of most PUBG Mobile players. As a considerable number of players land here, the place contains lots of high-quality loot, and if you don't find guns quickly, you'll meet your end soon. (High Risk)

~Location 3: Paradise Resort/Ruins

Paradise Resort in Sanhok

Both Paradise and Ruins are among the best locations in Sanhok for loot. As located near the center, the place is covered with weapons and armors. It's an excellent place to loot. Ruins in Sanhok is not exactly like what we see in Erangel; rather, it is placed with a monument in the center and weapons strewn all over. (High Risk)

~Location 4: Pai Nan/ Warehouses near Quarry

Pai Nan/ Warehouses near Quarry in Sanhok

All these places have the right amount of loot. Pai Nan has lots of buildings and is considered safer than Quarry (which has less protection). This place is always the best place to camp and gets the desired amount of loot in the initial stage. (Low Risk)

~Location 5: Docks/Langkawi/Mongnai and other locations near the sea

Mongnai in Sanhok

Docks/Langkawi/Mongnai are the places that help in zone rotations. As they attract fewer squads, Mongai and Docks are considered to be the best choice for landing. These places are not scattered, and one can quickly move from one place to another. (Low Risk)

