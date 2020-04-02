PUBG Tips and Tricks: Both beginner and advanced tricks

This article features the best PUBG tips and tricks to get you a chicken dinner.

Know everything a pro does from basic controls right down to finding your best gyroscope sensitivity.

PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has evolved greatly since it’s launch in the year 2018. Now the lobbies are getting more skilled competition and becoming tougher to survive in with players improvising with the game mechanics. So do you want to become a pro in PUBG Mobile too? For that, you need to know everything a pro does, right from basic controls to finding your best gyroscope sensitivity.

Read the article to know the best pro tips and tricks for PUBG Mobile.

#1 Parachute drop method to land faster & before anyone else

Parachute gliding

This is the most basic as well as an important aspect of your game if you’re to win early gunfights. If you land late in popular hot-spots where multi-squads take their drops, your team will be in a clear disadvantage with no loots to work with. The possibility is that your opponents might knock you down in the air or else rush at you with their basic loots.

So, the trick to land faster is to drop out of the plane when you’re 750 meters away from your desired location and look directly down and go sideways. If you use this tip, you actually drop at a faster pace that is at the speed of 234km/h and have an edge in the fights.

#2 Know your land areas

Loots in Erangel

The second thing a pro will always do in PUBG Mobile is know the right places to land. If you’re with a squad, land close to your teammates, with all of you together, so if one person gets knocked out, you’ll be able to revive them. If you are playing solo, then land at areas you know have good consistent loots. You can take big risks and land at the high-traffic areas like Military Base, Casino, or School, which will give you the most amount of high-grade loots, but you may also want to consider a space that offers you a better chance of surviving early game.

For that, land at a cluster of buildings that you think may have fewer people nearby so that you can peacefully gear up without instantly dying at the very beginning. Definitely take into account where vehicles spawn in the map.

#3 Know where vehicles spawn

Vehicle spawns in Miramar

Talking about vehicles, the second thing a pro would want to do is know where vehicles spawns are on the map. The maps in PUBG Mobile are big, and unless you’re playing in the arcade mode, the circle inevitably gets smaller with time. If you land at the far edge of the map you will have to fight the ever-decreasing circle size in order to get into the safe area.

However, in some instances, you can run towards the safe area, but not if you’re 2000 meters away. The match won’t end well for you if that's the case. If you see the above picture, you get the guaranteed spawn points on the map Miramar, and if you are looking to know in-depth about where the vehicle spawn points are in the maps of Erangel, Vikendi and Sanhok, then head to this link.

#4 Perfect your settings

Run the game smooth

The next thing a pro will do in PUBG Mobile is perfect their settings so that graphics are at their best on their device, all while allowing the game to run smoothly. You can have a low-end device and can still run this game above 30 FPS If you do things correctly. A few tips for this- clear out as much storage as possible from your device by either uploading all of your photos and videos to the cloud so that they don’t take up space, or reduce memory usage by clearing up the app every once in a while.

After every 3-4 games that you play, you should exit out of every app you have open, restart your device, and re-open PUBG Mobile.

#5 Watch other pros on YouTube or Twitch, and study them

If you are trying to take your game a notch higher, go to streaming and video platforms like YouTube or Twitch and find videos of top PUBG Mobile players around the world and study their playstyles. Think about it like a football game, if you are on one team and facing your main rivals, your coach will play videos and analyze their playstyle for certain so that you can strategize on how to beat them.

It’s the same thing with PUBG Mobile, but why play exactly the same as other pro players? See what everyone else is doing wrong, watch how they die, and build upon it by practicing and becoming better than them in those aspects. Over time, this will reap great results for you.

#6 Never carry an inventory full of unnecessary items!

Say you land first at school and find yourself a shotgun and a pistol, but later on, after you kill a few people, you get yourself a Scar L and UMP. In that case, why will you carry the shotgun and .45 ammo? It seems like common sense, but a lot of people forget to do that. They get caught up in a game and carry useless bullets and attachments. Thus, when they have to quickly loot an airdrop or a crate in the last circles, players stand motionless trying to find room in their backpacks.

Then, in the very next moment, they get shot at their backs, thus, bringing their game to an awful climax. So, make sure always to check the inventory of yours now and then.

#7 Loot airdrops in either of the two recommended ways

There are either two ways you can loot an airdrop. The first way involves a car, and the second way doesn’t. If you’ve a car or any other vehicle, you can drive super fast to the airdrop, jump out and quickly loot, then jump in and drive away before other players have a chance to react. This is a bit risky, but who would not want fresh, level 3 pieces of equipment or an AWM, before a fight?

The other way to loot a drop is to never instantly go for it if you’re on foot. When the drop lands, other players will be coming for it. So get reasonably close to it, maybe on a building’s roof or behind a tree on a hill, and see if someone else goes for it. Chances are there will be other players around, and you’ll be happy to see them before they see you and end up with some extra loots from the crates.

#8 Learn how all guns work

The next tip to get better at this game is to learn how the guns work. You cannot call yourself a pro if the only guns you know how to use are M416 or the AKM. Yes, you may get a high kill game with this gun combo, but what happens if you have an M16A4 weapon in your inventory? Therefore, you need to know how to use all the guns effectively.

You will need to practice with each and every gun, especially in the early days of a new season when ranking doesn’t matter that much, and make sure you know the dynamics of all the different weapons in the game. You can preferably go to the training area to practice.

#9 Hip fire in close range and never aim downsight

When you are engaging in a fight, and the enemy is nearby, never seek downight. If you have assault rifles with you like the AKM or ScarL and if your opponent is in the vicinity, then use the hip fire and not with a lot of fancy moves, since a proper headshot would take him down instantly. The basic rule is to move the analog sideways to jiggle to bring in unpredictability to your gameplay.

#10 Use gyroscope to up your game

Mastering the Gyroscope is a crucial factor.

Learning gyroscope in PUBG Mobile has become a necessity, and it comes with a lot of perks. You can adjust the settings according to your comfort and transfer accurate sprays on your opponents without worrying about swiping your thumb to aim at your targets while using the gyroscope feature. However, it will take you close to a week to master it. Also, you can refer to this article to know what sensitivity to select as a beginner.