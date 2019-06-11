PUBG Tips and Tricks: Here are 5 Tips to Improve your Shooting skills

PUBG MOBILE

Since the release, PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game and its popularity is only growing. PUBG Mobile managed to bring the classic multiplayer shooting experience to mobile. Because the game is easily available on mobile everyone wanted to play it. We all know every game has 2 different fan base. Casual gamers who play to have fun and competitive gamers who play to win.

Most of the competitive gamers can learn the game pretty quick as they have played similar games before, it's the newer players who tend to struggle. I've already explained a few things about the game and shared tips that will enhance your gameplay.

Here I will mention 5 things that you can do to improve your shooting skills. PUBG is a shooting game and shooting is the most important part of the game. So let's get started.

Aim for the head - Headshot is one of the most important things when it comes to any shooting game. Always aim for the head when you are hunting. Headshot works best with bol action single shot guns like Kar 98k, M24, and AWM. But you can easily shoot the head with other guns as well. If you are in a close combat situation with assault rifles, try to stray around the face. That will hit him with a headshot. A headshot is not only important because you can knock the enemy with fewer bullets, but headshot count also plays a role behind your in-game rating. Collect your ammunition - This is a problem I have noticed with many new players. They don't pick up ammo if they don't have the gun. ALWAYS pick up 7.62 mm and 5.56 mm bullets even if you don't have a gun. You will get the gun later on from a building or from someone's crate. But it is important to have the ammo. If you see a gun laying on the floor that uses the same as your gun, pick it up and then pick back up your own gun. That will empty the loaded clip and transfer the bullets to you. Also, never carry way too much ammo, it will fill up space and you will end up not using them at all. Recoil - Recoil is one of those things that makes the game realistic. Recoil is annoying but it has been the part of every game. Be it CS 1.6 or CS GO or Warface. Every PVP shooting game guns have their recoil. It is something they want you to master. There is no easy shortcut to this. You need to play, learn the recoil and learn the way to control it. Use compensator, muzzle attachments, grips, and other attachments to lower the recoil of your gun. Never skip attachments - Never skip the attachments, try to pick up every attachment your gun needs and attach them with your gun. Remember, every attachment makes your gun a little better. It helps with aim, recoil, sound and it makes your accuracy better. Hip Firing and Iron sight - Scopes are definitely important but in a close combat situation, Hip Firing is the most important thing. Learn the recoil of your gun and spray on their face. In the early game situation, iron sight is not too bad. If you can master the iron sight aim you can hit pretty far even without a scope.

