PUBG Tournament: Team 8bit Launches PUBG India Prestige League with a Prize Pool of 50,000

PUBG Mobile

Team 8bit is back and its super active owner, Animesh Agarwal, is organizing a mega PUBG Mobile Tournament for Indian PUBG players. The PUBG tournament named as "PUBG India Prestige League" will be a squad competition and has a prize pool of INR 50,000.

Sponsored by Omlet Arcade, this PUBG Tournament is a "Free To Play" one and the registrations have already begun and will go on till 22nd November.

The format of the competition is quite easy. First, you play the Qualifiers and the best performing teams qualify for the finals. The tournament is scheduled to take place on either 24th or 25th November 2018. The details of the same will be mailed to the registered teams.

With registrations having started on the 9th of this month, Animesh mentioned that within two days, a total of 60 teams have already booked their slots. And within coming days, he is hopeful of reaching his target of 250 teams way before the deadline.

To register for the tournament, do visit this link and fill the google form:

Participation form

Talking about Team 8bit, the team is owned by Animesh Agarwal and he has been in the gaming scene for quite a while now. Animesh led his team to the Asian Finals of PUBG's mega event "PUBG Mobile Star Challenge." He is also a regular streamer and streams PUBG Mobile on twitch.

Apart from PUBG, Animesh has been a Clash Royale player and was India's top-ranked CR player in the name of "8bit-Thuglife."

He has a 5-member team including himself from Assam, Swapnil Ganguly from Kolkata, Mukul Aanchal from Chandigarh, Akshay Taneja from New Delhi and Saif Patel. Animesh, Swapnil, Mukul and Akshay form a squad and participate in various PUBG Mobile tournaments. Saif Patel, on the other hand, is a Clash Royale player and represents 8bit in CR competitions.

