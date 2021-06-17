PUBG trends online as players spot similarities between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile

After a lot of speculation and excitement, Battlegrounds Mobile India rolled out its early access and beta program today. A lucky few got their hands on the much-awaited Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

Many critics deemed it to be nothing but a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile. Even after much controversy and protests, Battlegrounds Mobile India's release was relatively unhindered.

While the gameplay is based on PUBG's mechanics and other Battle Royale games, Krafton sure has made some major alterations to adhere to government guidelines. For instance, the blood is green in BGMI rather than regular red. Kills are rephrased as 'finishes'.

#PUBG and #BattlegroundsmobileIndia trending on Twitter

Social media went into a frenzy when the first pictures from the game were uploaded. Fans and critics alike started pointing out similarities between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

People were especially quick to note the presence of Sanhok and Miramar in the BGMI map for classic mode. Even the popular Erangel map can be unlocked upon reaching level 10 in arcade mode.

Check out how Twitter users are reacting to Battleground Mobile India.

In the short clip below, even the famous 'PUBG poster' that appeared at the start of the PUBG Mobile has been retained in BGMI.

Meanwhile, fans of the game have reacted positively and some memes have already begun. Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been released for iOS devices and there are no official announcements regarding its release date.

People are downloading and playing #PUBG



Meanwhile other who are not able to download*#PUBGMobile #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/OjeBNbPaRK — ila vats (@an_alien_girl) June 17, 2021

#battlegroundmobileindia released for few players in India

Le every gamers - pic.twitter.com/iycM7OutQD — Tweet_puns™ (@tweet_puns) June 17, 2021

#battlegroundmobileindia



No one,



Literally No one,



*You Tube streamers who gets early access : pic.twitter.com/9qI6nj222k — Mr_Snowy_07 (@07Snowy) June 17, 2021

Some similarities teased in trailers and posts

Upon the release of teasers, trailers, and cryptic posts from the developer, fans were quick to note some resemblance between BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

The Sanhok-type map, level 3 helmet, level 3 backpack, and some other things looked similar to their PUBG counterparts.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access and Installation

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Early Access version is now available on Google Play Store!

https://t.co/Cat7m5OuMn



Can't get in? Don't worry, more slots will be made available frequently.



#battlegroundsmobileindia #EARLYACCESS #BGMI pic.twitter.com/1E3tQHSnCD — Battleground Mobile India (@BattleGames_IN) June 17, 2021

As of now, early access has been closed after an overwhelming response from fans. More slots are expected to open up soon and grant access to other pre-registered users.

The good news is that PUBG Mobile players will be able to transfer their data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Meanwhile, players who want the early access experience can check the official website.

