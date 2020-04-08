PUBG Trick: How to get free 100K+ Popularity in PUBG Mobile

An easy trick to get free popularity in PUBG Mobile account

PUBG Mobile players can now redeem popularity coupons from the official PUBG Mobile redeem centre.

PUBG Mobile

The Popularity feature in PUBG Mobile that was introduced a few months ago is something every player wants for free. The more popularity you have, the better your profile will look like.

As everyone knows, popularity is only gifted by PUBG friends, and it can be purchased via store action. However, not everyone wants to spend bucks in a game to gift items to their friends.

Therefore, PUBG Mobile has recently introduced an offer for PUBG Mobile players, through which players can get free popularity to the extent they desire. Using this trick, players can get up to 1 Lakh popularity in a day to brag in front of other players.

To get started with, here are some steps listed below that you need to follow:

Steps to redeem free popularity in PUBG Mobile account:

# Open the PUBG Mobile redeem centre website.

# Enter your character ID in the first text box.

# Copy and Paste this code UKUZBZGWF in the second text box.

# Fill the verification code and hit the submit button.

# Go to the mail section in PUBG Mobile and redeem the reward.

After following the steps mentioned above, 2x Fire Balls will be given to the respective character ID entered in the form. Through these Fireballs, you can gift 200 popularity to your any PUBG Mobile friend by inviting him/her into your lobby. Furthermore, use code TQIZBZ76F to get extra popularity.

As mentioned earlier, the players can obtain up to one lakh popularity in a day. To do so, copy your friend's character ID and repeat all the aforementioned steps. Afterwards, ask your friend to redeem it from the mail section and gift it to you by inviting you into his lobby. But remember, the code will work only once for a single account.