How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update on Android and iOS devices?

A detailed guide on how to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update requires 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB space on iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update has released globally on 7th July 2020. The latest update of the world popular game has added new Livik map, Bonfire mode and new Library map along with a bunch of other modes and features.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is available to download from the App Stores and the official patch notes have also released. The in-game servers have not been taken down for maintenance. The update requires 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update on your Android or iOS device after it is released:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device. Search 'PUBG Mobile' in the search bar. Click on the first result from the list. You will see an update option on the screen. Click on the update option. The download may take time depending on the internet connection. After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 minutes for the update to get installed on your phone.

The players who update the game before 13th July 2020 (UTC +0) will receive the following additional rewards:

2,888 BP

AG ×100

Nightmare Helmet (3d)

There will be no downtime i.e. the servers will not be taken down for maintenance during the update. Here's the tour of the new Livik Map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update:

After the 0.19.0 Update, the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will also be released on 14th July 2020. Players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

