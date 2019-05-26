PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Beta Version? Ultimate Guide

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update

PUBG Mobile developed by Tencent games has recently launched their new beta version testing phase of 0.13.0. After the release of Call of Duty: Mobile, the competition to secure the no. 1 position in Mobile video game market is increasing day by day.

On 15 May, PUBG update 0.12.5 was released and after 10 days Tencent Games are in the process of releasing new update of 0.13.0 globally.

In this article I am going to guide you on how to download and install this new beta 0.13.0 update on your mobile devices and test the new features before your hand.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Beta Version:

Downloading the new beta update is easy. You have to click on the download link below. The file size of this update is 1.9 GB.

Download for android users: https://filecdn.igamecj.com/fclient/download.html

Download for iOS users: https://testflight.apple.com/join/N2px9MKy

How to install this new update in your phone:-

Open File Manager of your phone. Navigate to download folder. Click on downloaded file Android_trunk_stable_No446_0.13.0.11080_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enable it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Now wait for file to install in your phone. It may can take upto 5-10 minutes depending on your phone perfomance. After completion of installation just Open the PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using Guest account. Boom, You have now become a early beta tester of 0.13.0 version.

Points to keep in mind before installing this Beta update:-

Beta version will not affect the global version of PUBG Mobile Use the guest login option. Other social media options will be unavailable. Use report button to reports bugs and technical issues. Alteast 7GB of space should be available in your phone to install this update. Redownload the apk file if error message will appear "Problem parsing package".

Please also complete this survey after testing this new beta update 0.13.0

Link to survey: https://e.gamer.qq.com/m/version/task/5743/task-wj

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCS and mobile devices.

