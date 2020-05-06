PUBG Update: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update?

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update would be on global servers on 7th May 2020.

The latest update in the popular game will bring Mad Miramar (an updated version of Miramar) and Safety Scramble Mode along with a bunch of other modes and features.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update will be available to download from the app stores. The official patch notes would also get released.

Mad Miramar patch notes are here! 👀



Miramar updates, new detailed result stats, canted sights, and much more! Read the full patch notes here 👉 https://t.co/EuG8EfcTFe pic.twitter.com/iFTXHe19Og — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 5, 2020

The in-game servers will not be taken down for maintenance. The update requires 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mad Miramar Map

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on your Android or iOS device:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device. Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update option. The download may take time depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 minutes for the update to get installed on your phone.

The players who will update the game before 13th May 2020 will receive the following additional rewards:

1 Radio

2,888 BP

3 Lieutenant Parsec Backpack

After the 0.18.0 Update, the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will be released on 13th May 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

Royale Pass Season 13 is called Toy Playground and would be based on the toy theme.

The new season Season 13 will bring a brand new male character, Andy, who would have the ability to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.

The new season would also feature the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more.

