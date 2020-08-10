PUBG Mobile: How to update the game

With plenty of open-world maps and a plethora of exciting features, PUBG Mobile is known to be the most exceptional battle royale game available for both Android and iOS. Another reason behind the success of PUBG Mobile is the frequent updates pushed by Tencent Games to keep its players engaged.

It is currently running the 0.19.0 version, and has a download size of 1.9 GB. With various updates being rolled out by devs, it's necessary to keep the game updated so that you can enjoy playing it with other players.

Also read: Top five celebrities who play PUBG Mobile

Updating the game to the latest version is quite a simple task. For those who still don't know how to update PUBG Mobile, here's a straightforward guide, which you can follow for any platform.

How to update PUBG Mobile

Android:

Open Google Play Store on your Android device. Type PUBG Mobile in the search bar. Click on the first result and hit the green colour update button. Wait for a while until the download finishes (Can take up to 20 minutes). Open the PUBG Mobile application and log in to your account to play.

PUBG Mobile on Android (Image Credits: Test Game YouTube)

iOS:

Open Apple Store on your iOS or iPhone device. Type PUBG Mobile in the search bar. Click on the first result and hit the blue colour update button. Wait for a while until the download finishes (Can take up to 20 minutes). Open the PUBG Mobile application and log in to your account to play.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile on iOS (Image Credits: Mashable)

Windows (GameLoop emulator)

Open the GameLoop emulator on your system. Go to the My Games section and locate PUBG Mobile in the list. Click on it and hit the update button. The whole process will take 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your internet connection. Launch the game once the download finishes.

PUBG Mobile on GameLoop (Image Credits: GameLoop)

As aforementioned, the size of the game is around 2 GB for all platforms. Make sure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the game files.

Moreover, if users are facing any error while updating the game, they can comment about the same below or contact the official PUBG Mobile support.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.