PUBG vs Fortnite: 4 reasons you should play PUBG over Fortnite

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 58 // 25 Aug 2018, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Player Unkown Battlegrounds and Fortnite have been fighting for the top spot since their release

Player Unkown Battlegrounds and Fortnite have been fighting for the top spot since their release. Both the games belong to Battle Royale genre and have made the genre extremely popular. While PUBG gained its popularity in 2016 Fortnite has been on a rise since last year. While PUBG provides fans with a more realistic traditional fps combative style gameplay Fortnite has a more cartoonish looking gameplay which also involves a lot of building mechanics. We take a look at a few reasons why you should play PUBG over Fortnite.

Multiple maps-

The game provides the player with different kind of maps each giving a different flavour and experience. Unlike Fortnite which has only one map PUBG has three maps with more maps planned for future. PUBG has currently three maps on live servers Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. Each of which is completely different from each other. Erangel was the first default map which was followed by the release of Miramar a few months later and early this year another map Sanhok was added.

Realistic combative style and graphics

Probably the major reason to play PUBG is due to its realistic Graphics and combative style. This promotes hardcore gaming and you have to be on your toes all the time to do good. The combative gameplay also looks more real rather than cartoonish giving a sense of real experience.

Looting-

The looting is far more complex in PUBG, that doesn't mean its bad. You have the option to customize your weapon according to your taste. You want better recoil or faster aiming you can customize your weapon accordingly. You have several different utility items from Painkillers to an invincible pan!

Driving-

Vehicles are a major part of PUBG. The game boasts a large variety of vehicles which can be used by players to travel around the map faster. On the contrary, Fortnite only has two vehicles and they are more of a casual experience added for players rather than a proper driving experience.

Both the games have certain aspects to them and depend upon the players and their preferences.