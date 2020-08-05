COD Mobile has several unique features that distinguish it from other games on the mobile platform. One of these is an operator skill, which players can equip during multiplayer modes. These are periodic or time-bound skills that get unlocked in-game based on the score and kills of the user. The Purifier is one such operator skill.

In a recent seasonal event, players can obtain a legendary skin for this operator skill – the Purifier H2O. In this article, we discuss this item and how players can get it for free in Call of Duty Mobile.

Purifier H2O in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Purifier H2O description

The Purifier is the first operator skill that players receive in COD Mobile. It releases flames, which can burn down foes, and players have to use it over close quarters to take down enemies quickly.

As mentioned above, the Purifier H2O is an exclusive skin of this operator skill. It’s in-game description goes:

“A special high-pressure liquid ejector that causes continuous damage to enemies within a certain range. Send them to a watery grave.”

How to get the Purifier H2O in COD Mobile

Days of Summer featured event

Frequent addition of events provide players with a fresh experience and keep them from getting bored. Through a recent featured event – Days of Summer – players have an opportunity to obtain the Purifier H2O. The event began on the 29th of July and concludes on the 7th of August.

Users have to complete specific tasks to earn points that will give them rewards. The Purifier H2O can be availed at 90 points.

The event ends in two days, so players have to make sure that they complete all the required tasks to obtain this exclusive skin.

