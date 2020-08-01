Katana operator skill in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile is ahead of any other game on the mobile platform when it comes to the variety of game modes. Players also have the option of customising their loadout in the multiplayer mode, including weapons, operator skills, perks, and more.

What are operator skills in COD Mobile?

Operator skills are special time-bound or periodical skills that are unlocked based on the number of kill and scores.

A new operator skill – Katana – has been added to COD Mobile. In this article, we will talk about the Katana and how players can avail it in-game.

Katana operator skill: All you need to know

Katana in COD Mobile

As mentioned above, this is the newest operator skill in the game. Before the release of Season 8, the developers had announced that the Katana would be coming to COD Mobile very soon. And now, it has been added to the game, and players can avail it for free.

Here is what the official in-game description of Katana reads:

“Swiftly kill enemies at close range, while also detecting hostiles within the shroud of any smoke grenade.”

How can players obtain the Katana in COD Mobile?

Advertisement

Katana Kill event in COD Mobile

The developers of COD Mobile add a lot of events to the game that allow players to procure various exclusive rewards for free. In one of the recently-added featured events – Katana Kill – players can use this latest operator skill for free. The event, which began today, will conclude on 8th August.

Also read: COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Three significant differences

Users will have to complete several tasks to earn points that can be used to obtain rewards. They will be able to get the Katana operator skill at 90 points.

Also read: How to get free COD Mobile points