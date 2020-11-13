Purple Shade Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has a variety of in-game cosmetics like costume bundles and more. Most of these items can be obtained by users from the in-game shop. The developers also regularly add new events that allow the players to get such exclusive items at a lower cost.

Recently, they introduced the Diwali Wish event, and users can get a wide range of gun skins and costume bundles from it. One of the most sought-after bundles from the price pool is the Purple Shade Bundle.

Diwali Wish costume prizes

This article looks at the bundle and how the players can attain it.

Also read: Iron Blade Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

All details about the Purple Shade Bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the players currently stand a chance to procure this bundle from the ongoing Diwali Wish event. The Purple Shade Bundle consists of the following items:

Image via Indian Gaming Guruji / YouTube

Purple Shade (Head)

Purple Shade (Mask)

Purple Shade (Top)

Purple Shade (Bottom)

Purple Shade (Shoes)

Advertisement

Diwali Wish event in Free Fire

Diwali Wish in Free Fire

Diwali Wish started today, i.e., 13th November, and will end on 19th November. It has two categories of prizes: gun skins and costume. Players have to make a wish to draw a prize from the respective prize pools. The event has several rules, and they pretty much explain the entire event.

Here are some of the crucial rules of the event:

Make a Basic Wish in the respective category to draw a prize from the entire prize pool within that category (Basic Prizes and Premium Prizes).

Make a Premium Wish in the respective category to draw a prize from the “Premium Prizes” within that category. Permanent bundle or gun skin is guaranteed.

All items in the Prize Pool may be won repeatedly.

Make your first Basic or Premium Wish of each category at 50% off.

Prizes will be sent directly to your inventory. Please allow up to 15 minutes for item crediting.

All the rules of the event

Advertisement

Hence, the players stand a chance of getting the Purple Shade Bundle by making either a Basic or Premium Wish. Although they aren’t guaranteed to win the bundle, it is still worth a shot.

Also read: Sultan Proslo vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?