Sultan Proslo vs Syblus: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, and OP Syblus are two immensely popular Free Fire content creators. They play in the Indonesia and Middle East servers, respectively.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

To date, Sultan Proslo has appeared in 835 squad games and managed to stay unbeaten in 288 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 34.49%. He has registered 2098 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.84.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 101 games and has 26 first-place finishes for a win percent of 25.74%. With a K/D ratio of 4.12, he has killed 309 foes.

The content creator has played 557 games in the solo mode and has 58 wins, maintaining a win rate of 10.41%. He has killed 1508 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played only a few games. He has three Booyahs in 17 squad games, equating to a win ratio of 17.64%, and has 13 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 0.93.

The internet star has also featured in 11 solo and five duo games, respectively, and has won one duo match. He has accumulated 17 and eight kills, respectively.

OP Syblus' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus has played 7161 squad games and triumphed in 931 games, having a win ratio of 13.00%. With 16658 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Coming to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has played 1723 duo matches and bagged 148 wins for a win rate of 8.58%. He has killed 3417 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Lastly, the internet star has played 1687 solo matches and ended up winning 96 for a win percentage of 5.69%. In the process, he has notched up 2869 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.80.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 242 matches in the ongoing season and secured 21 wins, maintaining a win rate of 8.67%. He has 593 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.68.

He has played one duo games and has one kill in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have great stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, it isn't easy to compare them. Moreover, Sultan Proslo has played fewer games compared to Syblus.

When looking at their lifetime stats, the former is relatively superior in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad. It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes as Syblus has played only one duo game. He has a better win rate in the squad mode, while Syblus has maintained a higher K/D ratio.

