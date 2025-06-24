Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S review: A re-release with some fantastic new gameplay options

I previewed Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S not too long ago, and for that hour or so that I was playing it, I was completely in love. I missed out on the original release of this game, so everything was new to me. When you combine that sharp gameplay with good multiplayer and new control features, there is really a lot to be excited about. It’s a game I’d very much love to play with my friends online or in person.

That said, I also have to consider those who are already familiar with the game. Sadly, there’s not a lot new for them other than these admittedly great quality of life features. It doesn’t make this a bad game, not by a long shot. I still very much love Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, but there’s only so much new content to draw people in.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S offers players some great new features to shake things up

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is a re-release of the classic Switch blend of Puyo Puyo and Tetris gameplay. With a host of Puyo Puyo characters and some familiar faces like Sonic the Hedgehog, players battle the AI, friends, or random players online.

Trending

If you aren’t familiar, Puyo Puyo gameplay involves setting up chains of little gel creatures, vertically and horizontally. Tetris gameplay is simpler, requiring you to match horizontal lines, ideally four at a time, to score a “Tetris”.

Sometimes, things can just get a little hectic (Image via SEGA)

There are quite a few amazing new features if you own a Nintendo Switch 2 or the game itself. These allow for some truly fun moments and incredibly chaotic gameplay.

Perhaps the most useful of these is the Switch 2’s Gameshare Feature. With Gameshare, multiple people can use the same copy of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, making for an easy way to play with your friends.

This is super useful, but it’s not my favorite, though. The best part of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is the Doubles Mode (2vs2). I mostly experienced this during the preview session, and it genuinely hooked me. Two players team up against two others, and you cannot progress to your next Puyo/Tetromino drop until your partner has dropped theirs, too.

It creates some wild moments; the better you know your partner player, the better. I would argue it’s even more chaotic not to know, so you just have to put stuff together on the fly. Unfortunately, only a handful of my close friends have a Switch 2 at the moment, so I can’t do much with this.

I've really gotten to appreciate the Mouse controls for this game (Image via SEGA)

It always seems that whenever I go to try and play online, there’s nobody there to play with. That is incredibly frustrating, because finding a multiplayer game with friends has become equally difficult. This will improve in time, as more people in my friend group have the new console, at least.

The final new feature to highlight has to be Mouse controls. You have several control options, but I think Mouse controls are my favorite/most chaotic. While you do need a decent amount of space to do this, the controls are fast and frenetic. If you want precision and perfect drops, use normal control modes.

If you want things to be fast, furious, and a little unpredictable, go with Mouse controls. I’m not saying they’re bad, it’s just fast. You’re thinking and moving fast anyway, trying to drop faster than your opponent, blocks are definitely going to get misplaced. I think that adds to the game, rather than subtracts, though.

The gameplay and content of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S are the same as the previous release, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing

The game is still just as charming as it always has been (Image via SEGA)

This may or may not be a bad thing for you, but it’s just Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 all over again. If you played the story mode in the first game, you’ve got more of it in the re-release. However, if you’re buying the game just to play with your friends, then I don’t imagine it’s going to be an issue.

There’s not a huge draw for players that own it on the Switch to get it for the Switch 2, other than the Doubles mode (which I do admittedly love, and think it’s worth getting the game for). Your opinion may not be the same, though, and that’s perfectly fine. It really depends on what you’re expecting from the game; if you’re only looking to play with friends, then it’s a worthwhile purchase.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S remains visually cute and charming as ever

Whether you like Tetris or Puyo Puyo, you aren't going to be disappointed with this blend (Image via SEGA)

When it comes to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S’s presentation, the graphics are as sharp as ever. The characters have really cute designs, and the music, while not mind-blowing, is perfectly serviceable. I honestly just randomly pick characters, unless I’m in Party Mode, anyway.

It’s very easy to see what you’re doing, and if you’re someone who has trouble with colors, there’s also a handy Colorblind Mode you can take advantage of. That should help people, especially with Puyo Puyo, whose only difference in the gels is their color.

Final thoughts

There are still so many great ways to battle your friends for puzzle game dominance (Image via SEGA) nter caption Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S does offer of the same, but the Doubles Mode is so much fun, I don't care (Image via SEGA & Sportskeeda)

I love Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, because it’s a fun multiplayer experience. I think the mode is a blast, and even if it doesn’t bring a ton of newness to the franchise, I think it’s going to be something people love. The Puyo/Tetris games in general have always been popular with me, and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

There’s not really much wrong with the game. The only truly major negative is that it’s basically the same game again with new features, but the original game was great, too! That’s far from the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a video game release. That said, if you’re looking for intense, chaotic, multiplayer action, this is the game to pick up.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

It might be a re-release, but I love the new gameplay options like Doubles Mode (Image via SEGA & Sportskeeda)

Available platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch 2 (Code provided by SEGA)

Nintendo Switch 2 (Code provided by SEGA) Release Date: June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 Developers: SEGA, Sonic Team

SEGA, Sonic Team Publisher: SEGA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.