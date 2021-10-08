QC vs beastcoast Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a not so satisfactory score on day one of Dota 2 The International 10, beastcoast and Quincy Crew get ready for their tussle on day two of the group stages.

After a long day of a total of 40 matches, the day one coverage of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10 ended with beastcoast winning one out of two series, while Quincy Crew ended up losing their series against the juggernaut PSG.LGD.

On the second day, the third game in the group stage series B3 is set to feature a best-of-two series between Quincy Crew and beastcoast.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of QC vs beastcoast at The International 10

QC vs beastcoast The International 10 predictions

These two North American Dota 2 rosters are quite well-known among the NA Dota 2 community. Both teams earned their spots as direct invites to Dota 2 The International 10 from their outstanding performances during the recent Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

While Quincy Crew is presumably the stronger team among the two, their performance during the first day of group stage was disappointing.

Even though beastcoast lost to PSG.LGD, their 2-0 victory against the Dota 2 roster of Team Secret sent a strong message about their position in TI.

Quincy Crew, on the other hand, lost their first series against PSG.LGD as well. PSG.LGD is one of the top contenders for the champion’s spot, and their clean sweep in the series left fans in awe of their resolve.

Head-to-head QC vs beastcoast

Although both teams belong to the same Dota 2 region, they have not gone up head-to-head recently.

When and where to watch QC vs beastcoast

Dota 2 fans will be able to watch the group stage match between QC and beastcoast on one of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch accounts. The game is set to start at 12:30 pm IST.

Recent results of QC and beastcoast

In the recent ten matches played, Quincy Crew has managed to secure five victories against various opponents.

beastcoast, on the other hand, secured only four out of the ten matches played recently.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for QC and beastcoast

Quincy Crew

Yawar “YawaR” Hassan

Quinn “Quinn” Callahan

Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos

Arif “MSS” Anwar

Avery “SVG” Silverman

beastcoast

Héctor Antonio “K1” Rodríguez Asto

Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales Salazar

Adrián Céspedes “Wisper” Dobles

Elvis Joel De la Cruz “Scofield” Peña

Steven Vargas “Stinger” Mamani

