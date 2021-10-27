Qiyana, Kha’Zix, and Yuumi to receive extensive nerfs as Riot details League of Legends patch 11.22 preview

The official patch update for League of Legends version 11.22 is just a week away, and Riot Games has already teased a set of updates that players can look forward to before preseason 12 finally takes off.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends game designer Riot Plox showcased some of the details on the patch and the type of nerfs and buffs that the developers will be looking to bring in 11.22.
Some of the major highlights of the patch will be the nerfs that will be coming to Kha’Zix, Qiyana, and Yuumi. Their power will be scaled down considerably, and Qiyana will be hit the hardest as she will receive an overall nerf to her HP base damage ratios.
Akali and Kayne’s Rhaast form will be in for some much-needed buffs this time around, as Renekton’s stun nerfs will be reverted, as the top laner has fallen off the meta quite hard in recent patches.
It’s important to note here that all the changes mentioned in the League of Legends patch 11.22 preview are tentative, and all of them may not make their way to the final patch update.
League of Legends patch 11.22 preview
#1. League of Legends Champion Buffs
Renekton
- Revert of recent stun changes
Riven
- W Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 >>> 65/95/125/155/185
- E Shield Ratio: 100% >>> 120%
Kayn (Rhaast)
- QAD Ratio: 4%/100 AD >>> 6%/100 AD
- R Max HP Ratio: 10% >>> 15%
Akali
- P Damage: 29-170 (+40% AP) >>>35-182 (+55% AP)
Kalista
- E Ratio: 60% >>> 70%
Varus
- E Ratio: 60% >>> 90%
#2. League of Legends Champion Nerfs
Qiyana
- Base HP: 590 >>> 520
- HP/lvl: 90 >>> 110
- Q Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% bonus AD)
- E Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+70% bonus AD) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+60% AD)
Graves
- P Pellet Crit Damage: +30% Damage >>> +20% Damage
Kha'zix
- Q Ratio: 130% bonus AD >>> 115% bonus AD
- Q Iso Ratio: 273% bonus AD >>> 241.5% bonus AD
Yuumi
- E Move Speed Ratio: 10%/100 AP >>> 6%/100 AP
- Heal: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP) >>>70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)
Maokai (Support)
- P Max HP Heal: 7-15% >>>5-15%
- W Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 60/100/140/180/220
#3. League of Legends System Buffs
Goredrinker
- Health: 400 >>> 450
- Omnivamp: 8% >>> 10%