Qiyana, Kha’Zix, and Yuumi to receive extensive nerfs as Riot details League of Legends patch 11.22 preview

The official patch update for League of Legends version 11.22 is just a week away, and Riot Games has already teased a set of updates that players can look forward to before preseason 12 finally takes off.

Phlox @RiotPhlox 11.22 Patch Preview with Content!Small nudge to Gore but it'll still be a fair bit weaker than last patch. This is the last patch before preseason! 11.22 Patch Preview with Content!Small nudge to Gore but it'll still be a fair bit weaker than last patch. This is the last patch before preseason! https://t.co/kbkfIkgbYc

In a recent tweet, League of Legends game designer Riot Plox showcased some of the details on the patch and the type of nerfs and buffs that the developers will be looking to bring in 11.22.

Some of the major highlights of the patch will be the nerfs that will be coming to Kha’Zix, Qiyana, and Yuumi. Their power will be scaled down considerably, and Qiyana will be hit the hardest as she will receive an overall nerf to her HP base damage ratios.

Akali and Kayne’s Rhaast form will be in for some much-needed buffs this time around, as Renekton’s stun nerfs will be reverted, as the top laner has fallen off the meta quite hard in recent patches.

It’s important to note here that all the changes mentioned in the League of Legends patch 11.22 preview are tentative, and all of them may not make their way to the final patch update.

League of Legends patch 11.22 preview

#1. League of Legends Champion Buffs

Renekton

Revert of recent stun changes

Riven

W Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 >>> 65/95/125/155/185

E Shield Ratio: 100% >>> 120%

Kayn (Rhaast)

QAD Ratio: 4%/100 AD >>> 6%/100 AD

R Max HP Ratio: 10% >>> 15%

Akali

P Damage: 29-170 (+40% AP) >>>35-182 (+55% AP)

Kalista

E Ratio: 60% >>> 70%

Varus

E Ratio: 60% >>> 90%

#2. League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Qiyana

Base HP: 590 >>> 520

HP/lvl: 90 >>> 110

Q Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% bonus AD)

E Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+70% bonus AD) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+60% AD)

Graves

P Pellet Crit Damage: +30% Damage >>> +20% Damage

Kha'zix

Q Ratio: 130% bonus AD >>> 115% bonus AD

Q Iso Ratio: 273% bonus AD >>> 241.5% bonus AD

Yuumi

E Move Speed Ratio: 10%/100 AP >>> 6%/100 AP

Heal: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40% AP) >>>70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)

Maokai (Support)

P Max HP Heal: 7-15% >>>5-15%

W Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 >>> 60/100/140/180/220

#3. League of Legends System Buffs

Goredrinker

Health: 400 >>> 450

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 10%

