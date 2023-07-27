Quest Esports vs. Gaimin Gladiators is one of the most anticipated Dota 2 match-ups. The two supreme exemplars of the most competitive region of professional Dota 2 play, the two teams have not been more neck to neck than they are currently. Quest's near-unflinching showing in the ongoing Riyadh Masters is only whiffed so far by one series drop in the group stage and playoffs combined.

The playoffs of Riyadh Masters 2023 are turning into one of the most nail-biting Dota 2 tournaments this year. Hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation, this tier-1 tournament has a higher total prize pool than three Dota 2 Majors combined this year.

Quest Esports vs. Gaimin Gladiators LB R2 Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 preview

Predictions

Gaimin Gladiators need little introduction for those who follow professional Dota 2, even semi-regularly. Of the numerous times the team made the headlines, the most recent was the record-breaking five tier-1 tournament wins back to back.

They are underway what is projected to be one of the most successful seasons in the history of Dota 2 as an eSport. With their consistency across the DPC tour seasons and all three Majors, they outshine even Wang "Ame" Chunyu-era PSG.LGD from 2018-2019.

Quest Esports themselves, however, showcased a miniature replica of Gaimin Gladiator's indomitable speed run through the Majors in the Riyadh Masters. They have not dropped a single series in the entire group stage, only to get knocked off into the lower brackets by Talon Esports in the first playoff game.

Their new stand-in offlaner, Abdimalik "Malik" Sailau, appears to fit the roster well. Their team chemistry looks even better now than it did in the Bali Major, where they had a third-place finish. Whether they can stand toe to toe with Western Europe's finest on the edge of elimination remains to be seen.

It will surely be one of the closest match-ups in the entire tournament. Gaimin Gladiators, ultimately, seem to have the nerve to get the better of their opponents in a high-octane LAN. It would likely be a 2-1 series favoring Gaimin Gladiators.

Head-to-head

Quest Esports and Gaimin Gladiators have locked horns four times this year. Quest Esports has won neither, with two series drawn and two more going the Gladiators' way.

Previous Results

Quest Esports have swept their opponents, PSG.LGD in the lower bracket of Riyadh Masters 2023 playoffs. In a parallel lower bracket round 1 series, Gaimin Gladiators have cinched a 2-1 narrow victory against Tundra Esports.

Riyadh Masters Rosters

Quest Esports

Aybek “TA2000” Tokayev

Tony "No!ob" Assaf

Abdimalik “Malik” Sailau

Oleh “kaori” Medvedok

Omar "OmaR" Moughrabi

Gaimin Gladiators

Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov

Quinn "Quinn" Callahan

Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard

Erik "tOfu" Engel

Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp

Livestream details

Riyadh Masters, the final Valve-sponsored tier-1 tournament this year before TI, can be viewed on the official Twitch and Youtube handles of the tournament organizers, Gamers8GG. The series kicks off at 5 am ET on July 28, 2023.