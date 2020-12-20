"Racist Pokimane": What the viral clip making the rounds on the internet is really about 

A viral Pokimane clip has been doing the rounds on the internet, suggesting that she's a racist.

In a clip that has been used to accuse Imane “Pokimane” Anys of being a racist, she was seen saying that she bought a particular object because it was “white.”

While the incident has been used to spread negativity about the streamer, the truth appears to be far different from what has been suggested.

Pokimane was, in truth, only joking about the situation and was not actually engaging in any kind of racism. The streamer was literally making a joke about a “white” object that she had bought, which was shown on the internet as evidence of “racism.”

The real story behind the “racist” Pokimane clip that has gone viral on the internet

Pokimane has come under the scanner multiple times in the past due to the kind of things that she was caught saying on stream. She has been caught using offensive terms and has even mistakenly streamed obscene content on her Twitch channel.

In the viral clip, Pokimane was seen talking about a white object that she had bought. She went on to joke about the object and said that the reason she bought it is because it was “white.”

While the comment was clearly a joke, people have used it as evidence of racism and have criticized the streamer.

However, the comment had no racial connotations and was merely a joke that was clearly blown out of proportion.

As can be seen in the clip, it has been suggested that the comment had various racial overtones, which it clearly didn’t.

The comments section of the clip on YouTube is filled with people who seem to agree.

People talked about how even the mention of the colors “black” and “white” are nowadays said to have racial overtones. Also, they joked about the fact that the incident was clearly being blown out of proportion.