Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update: New missions, bug fixes, and more

Plarium has released a new Raid Digest for the Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update. The patch's features were revealed on the title's official website, addressing various bugs. It also introduced temporary solutions for Marius Progress missions and Siegfrund the Nephilim's passive skills bugs to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

This article further discusses everything about the Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update.

Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update explored

Expand Tweet

Here is the new content introduced in the Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update:

1) Marius Progress Mission "Clear Stage XX of the Cursed City"

Players have been wondering whether the missions related to the Cursed City, which yield Marius the Gallant upon their completion, are retroactive for the new location. Addressing this, the developer has finally clarified that if players have finished Stage XX of the Cursed City even before being assigned the missions, it will be deemed completed.

It's worth mentioning that finishing Stage XX in the prior rotations won't be considered as the mission's completion.

2) Siegfrund the Nephilim's passive skill

Siegfrund the Nephilim champion's Stay the Blade passive skill doesn't place a Block Damage buff on the champion, which is supposed to save him when inflicted with fatal damage. In the Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update, Plarium clarified that this isn't a bug.

The skill is not triggered when the champion receives a damage-inducing debuff but only when the champion is inflicted with a fatal hit. The same goes with Goffred Brassclad's Brass Clad passive skill.

3) Saved Teams in the Cursed City

Expand Tweet

By default, the Cursed City will save your team for a specific Stage. Therefore, when the same rotation returns, your Champion slots for different Stages will be automatically filled with the characters you picked the last time in the same rotation.

4) Clan vs Clan and Personal Rewards

The Raid Shadow Legends March 23 update has introduced various Personal rewards for the upcoming CvC tournament.

5) Bug fixes

A bug preventing players from claiming Arbiter in Progress Missions will be fixed in the next big update. As a stopgap, you can contact the game's Support agents, who will finish the missions for you.

Another bug has been hindering players in registering their dealt damage in the mission, especially when it's more than two billion. This creates an error when players check out their mission stats. As a temporary solution, the game's Support team will complete the mission if players contact them.

Another newly detected bug prevents Fyna, Blade of Aravia, from placing the buffs that she's supposed to with her Exalted Lineage ability, even when there are more than three High Elves in the ally. This will also be fixed in the upcoming big update.

Check out the article to learn about the Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update.