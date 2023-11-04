Raid: Shadow Legends update (November 3)- CvC Tournament changes and more

Plarium has announced a new update in Raid: Shadow Legends. Revealed on the title's official website and social media handles on November 3, 2023, the latest Raid Digest has listed numerous changes aimed at improving the mobile RPG's features to enhance player experience.

Notably, the November Raid Digest will revamp the game's Clan vs. Clan (CvC) Tournament, offer gifts for unlocking champions, and introduce other tweaks.

Continue reading to learn more about the update.

Raid: Shadow Legends Raid Digest explored

Expand Tweet

The title's November Raid Digest promises to expand its gear and champion storage. Following are the tweaks players will witness.

1) Special rewards tied to Timit the Fool and Kaja the Wry

Unlocking the game's champions, Timit the Fool and Kaja the Wry, before November 12, 2023, will reward you with a Legendary Skill Tome, a Rank five Chicken, 4 x 50 multi-battle attempts, 400 Energy, and 500,000 Silvers.

Moreover, you can use Shards to obtain these Raid: Shadow Legends champions and claim the rewards.

Note: To receive the special rewards, players must acquire the mentioned champions and not their respective Fragments.

2) Taunt buff vs. Hydra

Expand Tweet

You must be aware that the Taunt buff keeps Hydra from devouring Champions; many players wonder if this is normal.

The latest Raid Degest has addressed this issue, stating: "It's a viable strategy." In a player's team, while a Champion is under Taunt buff, Hydra won't target anyone but the taunting Champion.

Moreover, if such a Champion doesn't have a devouring mark, devouring won't occur until the buff expires.

If someone else possesses the mark, they're relatively safer from Hydra.

3) CvC Tournament

Following the update, the CvC tournament will have Personal Rewards.

Beginning from version 7.60, Clan Leaders are entitled to set a minimum amount (which will be 1000 by default) of CvC points required from Clan members to earn said rewards.

4) Raid: Shadow Legends on the Facebook Cloud platform

Raid: Shadow Legends' latest Raid Digest (Image via Plarium)

Raid: Shadow Legends won't be available anymore on the Facebook Cloud Gaming platform from 2024. Here is some additional information on this matter:

Those with a profile on the Facebook Cloud Gaming platform should log in to their account from their device or Plarium Play via Facebook to save their game's progress. Click here for the official blogpost.

Those using Facebook to log in to the game and have installed it via the Google Play Store or App Store have nothing to worry about.