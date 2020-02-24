Rainbow 6 Siege Y5 2020 Roadmap revealed

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, published and developed by Ubisoft, was released back in 2015. The game was released worldwide and is playable on PC, Xbox, and Playstation. It is a 5 on 5 tactical-fps shooter game with destructible environments and versatile characters called the ‘Operators’. Equipped with a huge arsenal of weaponry and eye-candy cosmetics, the game is still growing and is attracting new players on a daily basis.

Recently, it hit the highest number of players online at the same time on steam and is giving tough competition to other Tier 1 competitive titles such as Dota 2 and CS:GO.

The Invitational

The Siege Invitational is the largest Esports event in the history of the competitive Rainbow Six Siege. It takes place in the month of February-March every year at Ubisoft HQ in Montreal Canada .13 world-renowned teams battle for a spot in the main event whereas one team gets a direct invitation.

This time around the invitational was conducted from February 7 to February 16 and had a massive prize pool of $3,000,000.

A Dramatic Finale

SSG Lifting the Hammer

Space Station Gaming came back from a 2 game deposit to defeat Ninjas in Pyjamas in the finals of the tournament. The final score line of the game was 3-2 in the favor of Space Station Gaming and the team was crowned as the winner of the entire invitational.

Advertisement

Esports panel

Just before the grand finale, the developers and product managers of Siege revealed an Esports panel which briefly covered a walkthrough of the upcoming additions and changes to the current roster of features in Siege for the year 2020 and 2021. This was broadcasted live to an audience of over 100K viewers.

The Year 5 Roadmap

Season I

As per the roadmap, in Season I will see the introduction of 2 new operators, one defender and one attacker from Netherlands and Jordan, respectively.

The devs are also releasing a remodelled edition of the Oregon map. It is not the first time that a map is being reworked and balanced as last season, the Theme Park in the game was reworked.

Moreover, players will be introduced to a consistent battle-pass and an arcade playlist that rotates per season to keep the casual players on the edge. There is speculation that the new model will be a Desert Eagle only model with only one cartridge available to each player.

Upcoming Golden Gun Event

Season II

In Season II, it is expected there will be an addition of 2 operators as always, with one being from South Africa and the other originating from Norway. There will be the release of a reworked model of the map House, A glimpse of which has already been shown in a previously released trailer and during the twitch stream.

There will also be a brand new battle-pass.

Season III

Now there is something unique about Season III of the fifth year (expansion) of Rainbow 6 Siege’s reign. Unlike the way it has been for 5 years, the men behind the game are bringing in a change.

There is a speculation of release use of only one operator who has a classified place of origin. We can be ready for a hopeful, pleasant surprise that Ubisoft is storing under the sleeves.

There will also be core gameplay changes and reworks done which will mechanically change the gameplay experience. Moreover, we will be seeing a rework of the Skyscraper Map, which was removed from the Ranked playlist in the season 4 update.

Much like the previous seasons, there will be a new arcade playlist, new event and a new battle-pass for the players to grind and invest on.

Season IV

Season four is once again, seeing one new operator representing Thailand. There will be core changes to the gameplay which may prove to be game-changing, which we can hope, will be for the good of the game.

We will also be seeing a rework of the Chalet Map, a new event, new arcade playlist, and as always a battle-pass.