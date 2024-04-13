Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working: Possible fixes and reasons

Playing with your buddies is an integral part of Ubisoft's PvP title and the Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working issue can ruin that experience. This problem has existed for a long time in the game. Although you might not encounter this regularly, it can certainly ruin your mood for diving into the multiplayer of the title.

Operators, if you are facing this issue constantly and want to know how you can fix the Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working error, we will try to provide you with some possible fixes so that you can dive into the grind with your friends.

How to fix the Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working error?

Teamwork is an essential part of Rainbow Six Siege and this issue will bar you from playing with your friends (Image via Ubisoft)

This particular error can be fixed by a few short methods.

Restart your router or modem once. This will fix the issue most of the time.

Restart your Ubisoft Connect launcher to see if it has any new updates.

If needed reinstall the Ubisoft Connect launcher.

If you are playing on Valve's Steam launcher, go to your Library, right-click on the game, and go to Properties. Select the Installed Files and Verify the integrity of your game files. Steam will automatically download any missing files and this can fix your issue.

If none of these fixes work, there is another method that will allow you or your friends to join each other. Go to General Settings, then change your Squad Privacy from Private to Public. You will now be able to join each other without needing to invite by using the Ubisoft Connect pop-up.

If you are unable to form the lobby after all these and the Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working error persists, you need to wait till Ubisoft deploys an update to fix it.

What causes the Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working error?

The Rainbow Six Siege friends list not working problem can arise from a plethora of reasons, from either your end or Ubisoft performing some maintenance to its Uplay game launcher.

This issue mainly takes place when Ubisoft releases an update for the game so the game files may conflict with the Ubisoft Connect launcher and create this error. The launcher may also be unable to detect your internet, hence interfering with the connection and creating this issue.

