Raistar's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The massive popularity of Free Fire has led to the rise of content creators who regularly churn out videos related to the battle royale game on multiple online streaming platforms.

Raistar is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14654 squad matches and has won 2593 of them, making his win rate 17.69%. With 49374 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.09.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 4453 duo games and has 705 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 15.83%. He has secured 14303 frags in these matches, managing a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has also played 3513 solo games and has emerged victorious on 401 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.41%. He has amassed 10714 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Raistar has played 311 squad games and has won 32 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.28%. In the process, he has killed 642 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The content creator has also played 2 matches each in the solo and duo modes and has bagged 3 and 2 kills, respectively.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

Raistar started creating content on YouTube back in December 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 28 videos on his channel and has amassed over 47.43 million combined views. He boasts a subscriber count of over 2.51 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Raistar’s social media

Raistar has an Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

