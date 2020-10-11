Raistar vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and BNL are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. The former is from India, while BNL is a Tunisian gamer. Both post montages on their channels and have garnered a vast worldwide viewership. Players also look up to them and admire these players for their commendable skills and stats.

In this article, we will compare their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Coming to the squad mode, Raistar has featured in 14291 matches and got the better of his foes in 2554 games, which translates to a win ratio of 17.87%. He has notched 48662 frags at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.15.

He also has 705 Booyahs from 4446 duo games for a win percentage of 15.85%. The YouTuber has 14297 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has played 3477 solo games and has 401 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 11.53%. He has secured 10660 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 17, the famous content creator has played 262 squad games and has 30 victories at a win percentage of 11.45%. He has 622 kills and has maintained a good K/D ratio of 2.68.

The streamer has also played in 12 duo games but is yet to register a victory.

He also has a lone victory in 22 solo games and has amassed 45 kills at a fair K/D ratio of 2.14.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID number is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has played 16925 matches and triumphed in 2861 games, roughly translating to a win ratio of 16.90%. He has racked up 61177 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 4.35.

The famous content creator has clinched 84 duo games from 763 matches for a win rate of 11%. He has amassed 1428 kills at a decent K/D ratio of 2.10.

The YouTuber has also played 1232 solo matches and emerged victorious in 78 games, maintaining a win rate of 6.33%. He has accumulated 2385 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

BNL has played 1387 games in the Ranked Squad mode and has registered 166 victories at a win percentage of 11.96, in the process killing 5705 foes at an excellent K/D ratio of 4.67. He hasn’t played any other ranked matches.

Comparison

Comparing the stats of both is quite difficult, since Raistar plays in the Indian region, while BNL plays in the Middle East one. However, if we ignore this fact and just look at the numbers, Raistar has a much better win rate in all three modes when we compare lifetime stats. He also has a better K/D ratio in solo and duo matches.

In the ongoing ranked season, it is not possible to compare the stats in the solo and duo mode since BNL hasn’t played matches yet in these modes. However, he has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the Ranked squad mode.

