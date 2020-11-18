Raistar vs Gaming Subrata: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Gaming Subrata are two renowned faces in the Indian Free Fire community. They are immensely popular and admired by many players for their impressive in-game stats.

Users can find interesting and engaging content related to this quick-paced battle royale title on their YouTube channels. This article compares their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has featured in 14488 squad games and bagged 2580 wins, retaining a win ratio of 17.80%. With a K/D ratio of 4.12, he has notched 49077 kills.

The internet star has triumphed in 705 matches out of the 4449 duo games participated in, which comes down to a win rate of 15.84%. In the process, he has 14299 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 3500 games and come out on top on 401 occasions for a win percentage of 11.45%. He has notched up 10693 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 159 squad games in the current season and bettered his foes in 23 of them, having a win ratio of 14.46%. He has killed 361 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The content creator has also played one game in both solo and duo modes.

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29796169.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

To date, Gaming Subrata has appeared in 10262 squad games and registered 3476 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 33.87%. With 28952 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 1723 matches and triumphed in 332 of them, translating a win percentage of 19.26%. He has racked up 4517 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Lastly, the popular content creator has 233 wins in 1911 solo games for a win rate of 12.19%. He has 4791 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gaming Subrata has participated in 192 squad games in the ongoing season and remained unbeaten in 31, equating to a win ratio of 16.14%. He has secured 447 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 50 matches and has six Booyahs with a win rate of 12%. He has amassed 150 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Apart from this, the streamer has competed in 20 solo games and emerged victorious in one. With 41 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.16.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When looking at their lifetime stats, Gaming Subrata is ahead on both fronts in the squad mode, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate. In the solo and duo matches, Raistar has a higher K/D ratio, while the former has a better win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as Raistar has played only one game in them. Coming to the squad mode, Gaming Subrata is a step ahead on both counts – K/D ratio and win rate.

